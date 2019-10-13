|
John Al Vanderhorst Mt. Pleasant - Mr. John Al Vanderhorst, 78, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Residence: 1108 Leeshore Ln., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The relatives and friends of Mr. John Al Vanderhorst are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:00 AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1541 Highway 17 N., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment: Church cemetery Mr. Vanderhorst is survived by his children: Dr. Michael Singleton (Stephanie), Roma Jackson, Latasha Barthell, Gertrude Mozell Bennett (Leroy, Sr.), Alton Vanderhorst, William Ryan Vanderhorst, Virginia Michelle Vanderhorst, and John Al Vanderhorst, Jr. (Mary); siblings: Julia V. Brown (Elijah), Robert Vanderhorst, Jr., and Pearl Vanderhorst Ascue (Timothy); brother and sister-in-law: Patricia Jenkins and Ralph Gary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Yvonne J. Vanderhorst; and siblings: Helen Rouse, Wilhelmina Griffith, Margie Hills, and Gloria Vanderhorst. Viewing for Mr. Vanderhorst will be at the church on the day of service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Mr. Vanderhorst was a Painter.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 14, 2019