John Albert Boatwright JAMES ISLAND - John Albert Boatwright 58, of James Island, SC, formerly of Sumter, SC died on September 19, 2020. Public viewing for Mr. Boatwright will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:30 to 6:30p.m. His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 12 NOON at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1918 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. He is survived by his wife, Judith D. Boatwright, daughter, JaLeah Boatwright, son, Joel Boatwright and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954.
