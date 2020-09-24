1/1
John Albert Boatwright
John Albert Boatwright JAMES ISLAND - John Albert Boatwright 58, of James Island, SC, formerly of Sumter, SC died on September 19, 2020. Public viewing for Mr. Boatwright will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:30 to 6:30p.m. His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 12 NOON at St. James Memorial Gardens, 1918 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. He is survived by his wife, Judith D. Boatwright, daughter, JaLeah Boatwright, son, Joel Boatwright and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
SEP
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. James Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
