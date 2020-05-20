John Alexander, Sr. CHARLESTON - The Relatives and friends of Mr. John Alexander, Sr., those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Bertha L. Alexander, sons, Mr. John Alexander, ,Jr. (Rita), Mr. Damon Bennett, Mr. Theophlus Simmons (Rowena) Mr. Meshaq Alexander, brother, Mr. Henderson Alexander (Cotonna), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Walk Through Viewing on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 1- 5 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. His Interment will be private on Friday. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.