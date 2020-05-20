John Alexander Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Alexander, Sr. CHARLESTON - The Relatives and friends of Mr. John Alexander, Sr., those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Bertha L. Alexander, sons, Mr. John Alexander, ,Jr. (Rita), Mr. Damon Bennett, Mr. Theophlus Simmons (Rowena) Mr. Meshaq Alexander, brother, Mr. Henderson Alexander (Cotonna), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Walk Through Viewing on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 1- 5 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. His Interment will be private on Friday. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved