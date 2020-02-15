|
|
John Allen McAlhany St. George, SC - John Allen McAlhany, 86, husband of Martha Ann W. P. McAlhany of St. George, entered into eternal rest on Friday February 14, 2020 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. Graveside Funeral services with Military Honors will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at the St. George Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Etheridge and James Dukes officiating. John Allen was born February 17, 1933 a son of the late Charlie Quince and Mae Belle Hartzog McAlhany. He was a Farmer and retired employee of Giant Cement Company. He served his country in the Army from 1954-1962. He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church and a past member of American Legion Post 105 in St. George. He attended Oak Villa School in the Cowtail Community. He was predeceased by siblings, Herbert Lee, Horace Crady, Annie Belle McAlhany and Eunice Deitrick. Surviving is his wife, Martha Ann W. P. McAlhany, St. George, a daughter, Lanee (Ronnie) Summers, Bowman, a step-son, Kenneth David Pendarvis, St. George, grandchildren, Ashley S. (Adam) Murray and Ronald Cullen Summers, Beckley, West Virginia; great-grandchildren, Anaston Elaine Murray and Ava Lynn Murray. The family appreciates the care and love shown to John Allen by the nurses, staff, residents and Chaplin Cooper at the Veterans Victory House. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bryantfuneral.info. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020