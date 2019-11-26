John Arthur Filer CHARLESTON - John Arthur Filer, 57, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on November 23, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Auxiliary Post 5091 at 4257 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. John worked as a Field Manager for Stier Supply for 9 years. He enjoyed shooting pool, NASCAR, and was a master carpenter. He was actively involved in the Post 5091. John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Nichols Filer; stepdaughter, Jennifer Phillips Rowe (Billy); stepson, Daniel Gary Phillips, Jr (Lindsey); grandchildren, Caleb Hunter Rowe, Emma Grace Rowe, and Daniel Greyson Phillips; mother, Sandra Knight Filer; sisters, Beth J. Filer; Monique MacEachin (Alan) and niece, Nikki Perry (Chaz). Memorial arrangements are by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services at 7475 Peppermill Parkway, Suite E North Charleston, SC 29418. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 27, 2019