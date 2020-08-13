John Atherton Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Atherton and those of his children, John Atherton and Derrick Gadson; caregiver, Lucille Woods (William); grandchildren, great-grandchildren are invited to attend his Memorial Service, 4pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Woods Residence, 5233 Mains Nursery Road, Hollywood, SC. Services entrusted to Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone:843-559-0341; Fax:843-559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
