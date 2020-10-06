1/
John Augustus "Jack" Adden
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Augustus (Jack) Adden Orangeburg, SC - John Augustus (Jack) Adden, Jr., 102, of Orangeburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. There will be a graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Avenue, NE. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19, please wear a mask. Jack was born in Kinston, NC, on March 26, 1918, to the late Mary Elizabeth Heggie Adden and the late John Augustus Adden, Sr. After his father's death, Jack moved to Orangeburg, SC, when he was four years old, with his mother and sister. He attended Orangeburg City Schools and attended Clemson College. He was a devout Christian, and was a long and faithful servant to Orangeburg Lutheran Church serving on the church council for many years. He was an active member for over 90 years. Jack also belonged to the Elks Club and The American Legion and assisted the Boy Scouts of Troop 45. He was top salesman for Superior Motors for over thirty years. During World War II, he served with the Second Division Marine Corp in the South Pacific Islands of Tarawa, the Gilbert Islands and the Mariana Island and ultimately, Tinian. He was from the Greatest Generation to serve... "Once a Marine, always a Marine" as they say!! Jack is predeceased by his wife, Mary, with whom he was married to for almost 70 years and survived by four children:, Lynda Adden Marchant (Dan) of Charleston, SC, John Augustus Adden, III of Savannah, GA, David Thomas Adden (Rubianne) of St. Matthews, SC, and Mary Dalton Adden of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren, Daniel H. (Marc) Marchant, III (Elizabeth) of Charleston, SC, Anna Marchant Eller (Matt) of St. Simons Island, GA, Mary Elizabeth (Bess) Jones (Michael) of Lake Murray, SC and David Thomas Adden, Jr. of Houston, TX; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert S. Adden (Sue) of Charleston, SC. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jack was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Dalton Andrews. During the past two years, he has been a resident of The Victory House in Walterboro, S.C. We would like to thank the Administration and staff for all the concern they gave to us as a family. We especially want to thank the nurses and CNAs on Williams unit for the love and care for our Dad. In addition we thank the wonderful caregivers in Orangeburg who helped him through the years: Annette Bryant, Betty Jo Hamilton, Pearl Hall, Stacey Moultrie, Mary Jamison, Virginia Blackshear, and Julia Reese. Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Avenue, Orangeburg, SC or Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park NE, Orangeburg, SC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunnyside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved