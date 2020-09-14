John B. Mozee Jr. LADSON - John B. Mozee Jr., of Ladson, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 12, 2020. John was born on November 27, 1946, and is the son of the late John B. Mozee, Sr. and Dorothy Shoats Mozee. Left to cherish his memories are beloved wife, Marie Mozee; mother, Mrs. Dorothy Shoats Mozee; the father of Monique (Alex) Bumpers, Ira A. Laribo; sister, Linda (Harold) Howard; brother, C.W. Mozee and host of loving relatives and friends. The relatives and friends of Mr. John B. Mozee, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Services at10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC 29486. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com
Professional Services Have Been Entrusted to THE ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville. (843) 871-1528.
