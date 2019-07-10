Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bliss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Bliss Goose Creek - John F. Bliss, 75, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on July 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born October 6, 1943 in Ogdensburg, New York, son of the late John Bliss and the late Geraldine LeGault Bliss. John was an active duty Army veteran, self-made entrepreneur, as well as founder/owner of an employee leasing company in Allentown PA. After he sold his business, he moved to S.C. where he retired and remained an astute businessman. John enjoyed bass fishing, playing golf, and reading. He was very interested in the Stock Market and remained so until his death. He is survived by his four children; Jennifer Bliss, John Bliss, Michael Bliss, Megan Penick and her husband Eric. Four brothers; Richard his wife Linda, Robert his wife Nancy, Gary his wife Dottie, Brad Bliss and Darlene Arcuri. Three sisters; Lorraine Karlovic her husband Davor, Karen Hisert, Marilyn Atanasoff her husband Mark. Three grandchildren; Aislyn and Keenan Bliss, Cannon Bliss Carlin Iacocca. One great-grandchild Aurora Bliss. Several nieces and nephews. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in DeWitt, New York. Memorials may be made in Johns name to; Folds of Honor or . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalister-smith.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019

