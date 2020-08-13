John Bryce McLaulin, M.D. WAVERLY, GA - John Bryce McLaulin, M.D. died on July 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on April 20, 1952 in Charleston, SC, to the late Ida James McLaulin and Brecious Lucien (Pete) McLaulin Jr. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston (1973) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), College of Medicine (1977). After his graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in psychiatry at MUSC (1981). Dr. McLaulin was a board-certified psychiatrist and had an accomplished career in medicine. He devoted his professional life to academics, public service, and patient care. Early in his career, Dr. McLaulin served as a professor at the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. He engaged research and clinical practice at the LSU Medical Center, with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS treatment and was invited to present his work at several conferences, including the International AIDS Conference. In addition to his work in HIV/AIDS, Dr. McLaulin specialized in addiction medicine and behavioral health. He served as the Chief Medical Officer at Community Behavioral Health in Philadelphia, PA and collaborated on many notable projects, including the Beck Initiative Training Program in Cognitive Therapy. Dr. McLaulin ended his career in public service as the Assistant Commissioner for Behavioral Health for the State of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. After leaving public service life, he relocated to Waverly, GA where he practiced psychiatry for seven years in Brunswick and St. Marys, GA until his unexpected passing. Dr. McLaulin was known for his impressive intellect, sharp wit, and kind and generous spirit. His family and friends enjoyed his excellent cooking, exceptional taste, and keen knowledge about gardening and horticulture. Dr. McLaulin was an animal-lover and enjoyed time on his land with his dogs, goats, geese, and chickens. Dr. McLaulin will be deeply missed by his only child, Sarah Elizabeth McLaulin Penington, his son-in-law, Elliott Bryant Penington Jr., and all his animals. No services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org
) in honor of his love of animals and his lifelong dedication as a physician.
