John Bryce McLaulin, M.D. WAVERLY, GA - John Bryce McLaulin, M.D. died on July 16, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born on April 20, 1952 in Charleston, SC, to the late Ida James McLaulin and Brecious Lucien (Pete) McLaulin Jr. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston (1973) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), College of Medicine (1977). After his graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in psychiatry at MUSC (1981). Dr. McLaulin was a board-certified psychiatrist and had an accomplished career in medicine. He devoted his professional life to academics, public service, and patient care. Early in his career, Dr. McLaulin served as a professor at the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. He engaged research and clinical practice at the LSU Medical Center, with an emphasis on HIV/AIDS treatment and was invited to present his work at several conferences, including the International AIDS Conference. In addition to his work in HIV/AIDS, Dr. McLaulin specialized in addiction medicine and behavioral health. He served as the Chief Medical Officer at Community Behavioral Health in Philadelphia, PA and collaborated on many notable projects, including the Beck Initiative Training Program in Cognitive Therapy. Dr. McLaulin ended his career in public service as the Assistant Commissioner for Behavioral Health for the State of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. After leaving public service life, he relocated to Waverly, GA where he practiced psychiatry for seven years in Brunswick and St. Marys, GA until his unexpected passing. Dr. McLaulin was known for his impressive intellect, sharp wit, and kind and generous spirit. His family and friends enjoyed his excellent cooking, exceptional taste, and keen knowledge about gardening and horticulture. Dr. McLaulin was an animal-lover and enjoyed time on his land with his dogs, goats, geese, and chickens. Dr. McLaulin will be deeply missed by his only child, Sarah Elizabeth McLaulin Penington, his son-in-law, Elliott Bryant Penington Jr., and all his animals. No services are planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.ASPCA.org) in honor of his love of animals and his lifelong dedication as a physician. Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements, Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 5951 Golden Isles Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 (912)264-2444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 12, 2020
Wonderful Doctor and friend. Such a tremendous loss to all of us
Eric Crider
Friend
August 10, 2020
After the death of my child, Dr Maclaulin saved my live. He never stopped trying or gave up. He was a professional. He had grace and a remarkable sense of humor. Even when I couldn’t laugh, he gave me glimmers of hope and lightness to carry on...He was unfraid to show he cared. I respected him. He will be deeply missed!
Deborah phillips
Friend
August 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy for Dr Mclaulin's family. He was by far one of the most warm, caring, and funny Doctors(persons) that I've met.
He was always willing to give me an absolutely honest and forward advice.
Dr. Mclaulin will always hold a place in my heart and I will be forever be grateful to have been blessed with him as my Doctor.
May he rest in power.
Seleda
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Sarah you did a wonderful job w your dad’s obituary. I had no idea about the wonderful things he has done in his life

I can see where you got your love for people and animals

I’m so sorry for you and Elliott’s loss Just keep going one day at a time it is all any of us can can hope for
Love y’all Maria
Maria Hudson
Family
August 7, 2020
I am so very sorry for you and your family’s loss,He was a wonderful doctor, so easy to talk too, and a wonderful man! He will be missed so much
Rebecca
Friend
August 7, 2020
I was completely devastated when his office in Kingsland called me to reschedule my appointment. He was the most gentle spoken person I knew who would tell you like it is. I will truly miss our visits. RIP Dr. MCLaulin.
Sandra Brown
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
I was in shock to here the news!
I can't seem to quit crying! Im so very very sorry! He was my doc, and im struggling with this very badly!
Julie Oliver
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
It’s a tribute to this good man that although he was my doctor, and that for only two years, I feel as though I’ve lost a very close friend. I will always remember his warmth and kindness, and the gentle good humor that made every exchange with him pleasant. I count myself fortunate to have known Dr. McLaulin, and I hold his family, friends and wonderful staff and associates in my heart through this difficult period.
Stuart Gardner
Friend
August 5, 2020
In the few years we knew him, it was a pleasure. He genuinely cared about his patients, and people in general. He was so proud of his daughter and spoke with so much love about her. His stories about his geese were a highlight of our conversations. He is truly missed.
Jenifer
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful doctor and person. He have changed so many lives. I will be forever grateful for his help and support. He will be terribly miss.
Cecilia
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I was very fond of him as my Doctor. ✝
Mary Graham
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Your father was a great doctor who was caring and kind. I will certainly miss him as I am sure all of his patients will.
Delores
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Marvin
Friend
August 3, 2020
To the family, I'm so sorry for you loss.

Dr. Mclaulin was a wonderful and caring man that had a true impact on my life. I'll forever be grateful for his service to those most in need.
Robert
Friend
August 3, 2020
Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us about my father’s unexpected passing. We love hearing stories about my dad and welcome you to share your thoughts and comments here.
Sarah McLaulin
Daughter
August 3, 2020
Elise Farmer
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Elise Farmer
Coworker
