Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bishop England Gym
363 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island, SC
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Bishop England Gym
363 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island, SC
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Our King
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cantey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cantey


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Cantey Obituary
John Cantey Mt. Pleasant - John "Jack" Robert Cantey, 84, of Mount Pleasant, husband to Rosemary (Melfi) Cantey of 63 years, entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2020. Born on November 21, 1935 in Charleston, Jack was a son of the late Joseph Samuel Cantey and Cleo Elizabeth (Purse) Cantey. Coach Cantey, as known by most, was Head Football Coach at Bishop England for 30 years, also served as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. He previously coached at Winnsboro, Lake View and Moultrie High Schools. He was a longtime active member of Christ Our King Catholic Church. Coach Cantey was loved and was a part of many people's lives and will be missed by many including his wife, Rosemary, and their children Maria White (George) of Marietta, Ga., Angela Clair (Robby) of Mount Pleasant, Jean Cantey-Kiser (Kevin) of Wilmington, NC, John Cantey (Haley) of Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Waters (Christopher) of Mount Pleasant, and sixteen grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, March 1st from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm, with a Vigil Wake Service beginning at 3:00 pm in the Bishop England Gym, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial Mass will be held at Christ Our King, Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Coach Cantey's memory may be made to the Jack Cantey Bishop England Scholarship Fund, c/o Kelly Duffy 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
Download Now