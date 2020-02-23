|
|
John Cantey Mt. Pleasant - John "Jack" Robert Cantey, 84, of Mount Pleasant, husband to Rosemary (Melfi) Cantey of 63 years, entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2020. Born on November 21, 1935 in Charleston, Jack was a son of the late Joseph Samuel Cantey and Cleo Elizabeth (Purse) Cantey. Coach Cantey, as known by most, was Head Football Coach at Bishop England for 30 years, also served as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director. He previously coached at Winnsboro, Lake View and Moultrie High Schools. He was a longtime active member of Christ Our King Catholic Church. Coach Cantey was loved and was a part of many people's lives and will be missed by many including his wife, Rosemary, and their children Maria White (George) of Marietta, Ga., Angela Clair (Robby) of Mount Pleasant, Jean Cantey-Kiser (Kevin) of Wilmington, NC, John Cantey (Haley) of Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Waters (Christopher) of Mount Pleasant, and sixteen grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, March 1st from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm, with a Vigil Wake Service beginning at 3:00 pm in the Bishop England Gym, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial Mass will be held at Christ Our King, Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Coach Cantey's memory may be made to the Jack Cantey Bishop England Scholarship Fund, c/o Kelly Duffy 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020