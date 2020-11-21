John Charles Sutusky Columbia, SC - John Charles Sutusky, 72, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 while walking the family pets near his beloved mountain home in Saluda, North Carolina. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was son to the late J.C. and Mary Kitko Sutusky. He was a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle High School and earned a B.A. in Economics from Saint Francis College in Loretta, Penn. John served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence and Operations Specialist in the Canal Zone, Republic of Panama. After his service, John went to graduate school and received a Master of Science in Industrial Relations from West Virginia University, Morgantown and a PhD. in Higher Education Administration from Florida State University. Mr. Sutusky was a former associate commissioner of the South Carolina Commission of Higher Education and a former Vice President of Finance and Administration of the Medical University of South Carolina. During his professional career, John was an active member of the Society for College and University Planning, representing the Southeast region. His love for South Carolina colleges and universities was evident to all. In recent years, John volunteered his time as a tax-preparer through the AARP and The Cooperative Ministry. John loved the arts and theater, gardening, traveling, sports and was an avid reader. As a young professional, he enjoyed regular games of racquetball at the Columbia YMCA and later MUSC. In his retirement, he found great enjoyment learning the game of pickleball and played regularly at the Drew Wellness Center, Tri-City Leisure Center and the Hendersonville, N.C. YMCA. He enjoyed singing as a former member of the Palmetto Mastersingers. John was an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church and previously Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville. He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Rebecca; children, Stephen Sutusky (Shelby), Sarah Sutusky (and their mother, Kathryn) and Yarley Steedly (daughter of Rebecca); grandchildren, Stella Sutusky, James and Georgia Kellahan, all of Columbia; brother, Thomas Sutusky; sisters, Bernadette Sutusky and Mary Ann Sutusky of Altoona, Penn. A private service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of John C. Sutusky to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or online at https://www.epworthchildrenshome.org/give/
