John Christopher Edwards N. CHARLESTON - "A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully remembered." It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father and brother, Mr. John Christopher Edwards, 83, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Richardine Edwards who passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He is survived by, his daughters: Rochelle Green (Wayne), Shaunda Edwards and Scher Smalls (Mark); two brothers, Frank Edwards (Donella) and Joseph Edwards (Gloria) and a sister, Shirley D. Edwards. He was preceded in death by two sons, Orin Edwards and Brian Edwards (Robin).
