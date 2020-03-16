Home

John Christopher Edwards Obituary
John Christopher Edwards N. CHARLESTON - "A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully remembered." It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father and brother, Mr. John Christopher Edwards, 83, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mrs. Richardine Edwards who passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He is survived by, his daughters: Rochelle Green (Wayne), Shaunda Edwards and Scher Smalls (Mark); two brothers, Frank Edwards (Donella) and Joseph Edwards (Gloria) and a sister, Shirley D. Edwards. He was preceded in death by two sons, Orin Edwards and Brian Edwards (Robin). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2020
