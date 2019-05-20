John Clark Byrnes Johns Island - John Clark Byrnes, 81, of Johns Island, S.C. and Kennebunkport, ME, beloved husband of 54 years to Ada Wilson Byrnes, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. John was born October 14, 1937 in Wenatchee, Washington, son of the late Raymond Francis Byrnes and Ruth Lang Byrnes. He is a graduate of Syracuse University, class of 1960, where he graduated in Industrial Design and competed on the track and field team. He taught at The Philadelphia College of Arts before serving in the US Army from 1960 to 1966. His professional career included employment with advertising giant, N. W. Ayer in Philadelphia and New York, where he developed the US Army slogan, "Be All You Can Be". He then created advertising campaigns for McCaffrey and McCall, working on the ESSO-Exxon name change project, along with Ketchum Communications. Eventually, John began his own agency, Byrnes and Merz Advertising, where he continued his dedication to his craft, developing campaigns for multiple well-known companies, until his retirement, upon which he and his wife, Ada, moved to split time between Kennebunkport, ME and Seabrook Island, SC. He was a faithful member of The Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise, ME and attended Johns Island Presbyterian Church in Johns Island, SC. He loved the Lord, his family, and life. A fighter until the end, he was always courageous, always strong. He is survived by his cherished wife, Ada W. Byrnes; his two sons, John Clark Byrnes, Jr. (Amy), and Gregory Robert Byrnes, (Susan); four grandsons, John Clark Byrnes, III, Palmer Byrnes, Reece Byrnes and Grayson Byrnes, and sister his Carol Bernard. A true gentleman, he showed them all what it meant to be a faithful, steadfast and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church on The Cape, P.O. Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME 04046. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary