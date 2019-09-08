John Conner Summerville - John Gilbert Conner, Sr., "Gil," 82, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 12-1PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1PM with military honors. Inurnment in Carolina Memorial Park Mausoleum will follow the service. He is survived by his wife, Pearl N. Conner, daughter, Lisa DiAsio (Lenny); son, John G. Conner, Jr.; a stepdaughter, Karen Powell (Jason); sister, Joyce Beck; 4 grandchildren, Kristoffor DiAsio (Brandy), Jeremy DiAsio (Seth), Rose Presley and Joyce Lemberson (Robbie), step-granddaughter, Ashley Goff and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Conner. He served in the United States Navy and retired from the Naval Shipyard as a nuclear technician supervisor. He loved baseball, wood crafting, painting and singing. He sang with the Gold Age Singers in North Carolina. Gil participated in the sing-along outreach ministry at Cypress House by the Boone Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the . Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019