John Crawford
John Crawford Bonneau Beach, SC - John Payne Crawford, Sr., 85, of Bonneau, SC, a retired Plant Manager at the St. Stephen Power House, died Tuesday evening in a local hospital.His funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020 in the St. Stephen Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Stephen Christian Church, PO Box 1057, St. Stephen, SC 29479.Mr. Crawford was born February 7, 1935 in Pineville, SC, a son of Thomas Phillip Crawford, Jr., and Una Raybourne Crawford. He was a graduate of St. Stephen High School and received his BS in Agricultural Engineering from Clemson Agricultural College. Mr. Crawford was a US Army veteran and an Elder and very active member of the St. Stephen Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was the former owner and operator of Crawford's Supply & Lumber Company in St. Stephen, and he was also a former superintendent for the Army Corps of Engineers. Mr. Crawford was an avid Clemson fan and golfer. He was preceded in death by a sister, Annette C. Clarke, and a brother, Thomas P. "Tuck" Crawford, III.Surviving are, his wife of 62 years, Anne Brown Crawford; two daughters, Jo Anne Noack of Mt. Pleasant, and Allison Crawford of Summerville; a son, John P. "Jay" Crawford, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Anna Grace Crawford, Phoebe Elizabeth of Crawford, and John P. "Jack" Crawford, III; and several nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
