John David Dunlap, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. John David Dunlap, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at New Mary Ann Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2638 Clements Ferry Road, Wando, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Dunlap is survived by his son, John David Dunlap, Jr. (Sabrina); daughter, Sheryl Baxter (Karriem); brothers, William C. Dunlap (Hannah), Joseph Dunlap (Anne); sisters-in-law, Florine Thompson and Isabelle Dunlap; step-children, Tyrone Johnson (Jeanette), Abraham Johnson, Corrine Perrinea McNeely, Darlene White and Marietta Thompson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston