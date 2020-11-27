1/1
John Dedrick Cappelmann Jr.
1927 - 2020
John Dedrick Cappelmann, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - John D. Cappelmann, Jr., 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Betty Jo King Cappelmann, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, followed by a celebration of his life. John was born November 28, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late John Dedrick Cappelmann, Sr. and the late Hulda Gertrude Jahnz Cappelmann. He grew up in Charleston on Rutledge Avenue and graduated from Charleston High. He then went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management. In 1954, he started his own insurance agency, The General Agency, which is still in operation today. He raised his five children on Sullivan's Island, where they learned the love of the water and the beach. He was an avid deep sea fisherman with many boats throughout the years, all named "Betty J" after his beloved wife of 54 years. He also had a passion for traveling and was able to visit every continent. He was a member of the Hibernian Society, the German Friendly Society, the Arion Society, was past president of AIPAGIA, an insurance organization. He was a member and past treasurer at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He is survived by two sons, John "Chip" D. Cappelmann III (Betsy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and William "Billy" E. Cappelmann (Melanie) of Isle of Palms, SC; three daughters, Donna Leslie Cappelmann of Charleston, SC, Janet C. Kaiser (Vincent) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Elizabeth C. Lewis (Scott) of Mt Pleasant, SC; and eight grandchildren, John "Sean" D. Cappelmann IV, Harris E. Cappelmann (Karlye), Grace C. Grimsley (Thomas), William E. Cappelmann, Jr. (Lindsey), Emily A. Cappelmann, Vincent C. Kaiser, Rachel J. Lewis, Joseph S. Lewis, Jr., and one great-grandchild, Chase L. Cappelmann. He is predeceased by his granddaughter, Amanda J, Kaiser and his 2nd wife, Evelyn Bell Cappelmann. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Franke at Seaside. A special thank you to the caregivers at Be Well and Right at Home for their loving care. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 or Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
November 27, 2020
Donna, Jan, Chip, Billy, Beth and entire family, my deepest sympathies for you all. Andy Ward
Andy Ward
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our family sends love and prayers of peace in the loss of your Father. What a Grand man and friend he was to all of us.
With much Love to all! ❤
Lynn Ward
Friend
