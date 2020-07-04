John Dennis Socha WALTERBORO - Mr. John Dennis Socha, known by all as "Jack", age 84, entered into rest Monday morning, June 22, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Walterboro, while under the care of Amedisys Hospice. Jack was born March 1, 1936 in Passaic, New Jersey. He was the son of Joseph & Elizabeth Socha. He loved sports and as a youth, he played football, baseball and basketball at the high school level. He served as a Marine from 1954 - 1957. It was during that time that he met his beloved wife, Myrtle Ann Crosby Socha. They were married for sixty-three years. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his three children, Sandra (Bill) Steadman of Charleston, Cindy (Leroy) Riley of Walterboro and Mark (Elizabeth) Socha of Greensboro, North Carolina. He has six grandchildren, Lee and Will Riley, Sarah and Neyle Steadman, and Cooper and Sawyer Socha. He has two sisters, Diana (Richie) Ciesla of Flemington, New Jersey, and Joan (Chris) Holleritter of Oak Ridge, New Jersey. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert (Marriane) Socha. He also leaves many nieces and nephews who he dearly loved. The joy of his life was his family. He was an active volunteer coach in the community when his children were growing up and he always supported his children and his grandchildren in whatever they did. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where he was a deacon and served on many committees over the years. Jack spent most of his working life at General Telephone Company and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He loved sports his entire life, especially football and golf. He was a die-hard supporter of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Flowers and his staff, Amedisys Home Health, and Amedisys Hospice for the care and support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488. The Relatives and Friends of the Socha Family are invited to attend his funeral service which will be conducted at 12 noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 from the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, Historic District, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro. Jack will be interred during a private family committal which will be held prior to the funeral ceremony at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Walterboro. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation also preceding the funeral ceremony beginning at 10 o 'clock that morning in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Walterboro. Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston