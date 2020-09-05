John Dorsey Thomas III HANAHAN - John Dorsey Thomas, III, 71, of Hanahan, SC, passed away on September 2, 2020. Johnny was born in 1948 to Dr. John D. Thomas, Jr. and Mrs. Juleen Thomas of Loris, SC. After graduating in 1970 from the Citadel, he earned a DMD from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1973. Shortly before graduating from MUSC, Johnny married Claudia Wright of Sumter, SC. He served in the United States Air Force for several years before returning in 1977 to the Charleston area, where he opened a successful family dental practice. Johnny's dental career spanned 35 years and he retired in 2012. Throughout his life, Johnny enjoyed numerous outdoor pur-suits, especially riding motorcy-cles and hunting. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, John and Juleen Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Claudia, and children, Nikki and Michael; and grandchild, Willa Pearl; his sister, Diana; and brothers Stevie and Greg. Memorial donations can be directed to Midland Park United Methodist Church (2301 Midland Park Rd, Charleston, SC 29406) or the charity of your choice
