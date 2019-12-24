|
|
In Loving Memory Of JOHN DUNMYER, JR. December 25, 2003 Ties that Bind Times have revealed strength in the wounds of our family But strengths in our family ties has been something you would have loved to see Although laying you to rest was of the hardest days Our family ties brought us together to remain faithful to give Him our devotion and praise Our hearts are full because of our lasting memories and love for you And the ties that bind our family because of your legacy will always remain true By Joni D. Nelson, PhD, MS Granddaughter He is greatly missed by wife Emily and Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019