John Dwain Shields (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Obituary
John Dwain Shields Johns Island - John Dwain Shields, 78, of Johns Island, South Carolina, passed away August 17th in the presence of his loving wife and daughter. He was born May 24, 1941 in Townsend, Tennessee, son of the late Perry Abbott Shields and Eva Cobb Shields. John served 21 years with the United States Navy achieving rank as Chief Petty Officer. He joined the Navy in 1960. Throughout his military career he served on nuclear submarines, was a diver for the Navy, a Master Tugboat Captain in charge of a torpedo retriever, and a respected professor of Naval Science at The Citadel. He also ran a successful auto business for many years with his wife, Linda, and was a commercial real estate agent with Read and Read Real Estate. He was a Mason, a Scottish Rite Mason, a Shriner, a Past Director of the Ragtops (where he enjoyed driving his Eldorado convertible in the parades to raise money for the ), and a Past Director of the Royal Order of Jesters. He was a master Coast Guard captain and entertained friends and family on his boat, The Gypsy, for many years. In his later years, he loved watching the golf channel and hanging out with the beloved family golden retrievers, Lacey, Bailey and Cooper. John is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Perry Shields. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Peterson Shields; daughter, Vicky Shields; brother Charles Richard; brother Michael Dean; sister Edith Shields Abbott; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Private graveside services will be handled by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605 or to the 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
