Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
John E. Graham Jr.


1962 - 2020
John E. Graham Jr. Obituary
John E. Graham, Jr. SMOAKS, SC - John E. Graham Jr., 57 years of age, died Thursday February 6, 2020. John was born in Orangeburg, he was a member of Smoaks Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was a lifelong resident of the community. Funeral services will be conducted Monday February 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at Smoaks Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Stroman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before services. John is survived by his parents John and Patsy Graham of Smoaks, two sons, Johnathan Graham (Destiney) of Port Royal, and Treynor Graham of Hampton, one stepdaughter, Renee Crenshaw (Barry) of Hampton, one brother, Ben Graham of Smoaks, and one granddaughter, Abigail Graham. Memorials may be made to the Smoaks Baptist Church Cemetery fund, 443 Lodge Hwy., Smoaks SC 29481. Ott Funeral Home in Branchville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
