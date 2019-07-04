John Eden "Jack" Thrower Philadelphia, PA - John Eden Thrower ("Jack") 79, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, husband of Mary Townsend Thrower and partner in BLT Architects, died peacefully in his sleep at home, May 15, 2019. Inurnment will take place in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston, SC, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jack was born September 4, 1939 in Charleston, SC the son of Marion Thrower and Mary Benson Thrower. In 1965, Jack earned his Master's Degree in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania where he went on to serve as an Assistant Professor of Architecture from 1973-1976. Before joining BLT Architecture, Jack was instrumental in design work for several commercial and residential projects including Penn Landing, Otis Elevator and Constellation Place at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Mary T. Thrower, his 3 children, David Thrower, Michael Thrower, and Sarah Thrower, all of Philadelphia. Also surviving are Jack's 2 grandchildren Nathan Thrower and Allison Sedgewick as well as his sister Sally Plair of Brevard, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Cranio-Facial Association, 13140 Coit Road, Suite 517, Dallas, TX 75240 in Jack's memory. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019