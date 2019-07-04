Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Inurnment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thrower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eden "Jack" Thrower


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Eden "Jack" Thrower Obituary
John Eden "Jack" Thrower Philadelphia, PA - John Eden Thrower ("Jack") 79, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, husband of Mary Townsend Thrower and partner in BLT Architects, died peacefully in his sleep at home, May 15, 2019. Inurnment will take place in Magnolia Cemetery, Charleston, SC, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Jack was born September 4, 1939 in Charleston, SC the son of Marion Thrower and Mary Benson Thrower. In 1965, Jack earned his Master's Degree in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania where he went on to serve as an Assistant Professor of Architecture from 1973-1976. Before joining BLT Architecture, Jack was instrumental in design work for several commercial and residential projects including Penn Landing, Otis Elevator and Constellation Place at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Mary T. Thrower, his 3 children, David Thrower, Michael Thrower, and Sarah Thrower, all of Philadelphia. Also surviving are Jack's 2 grandchildren Nathan Thrower and Allison Sedgewick as well as his sister Sally Plair of Brevard, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Cranio-Facial Association, 13140 Coit Road, Suite 517, Dallas, TX 75240 in Jack's memory. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now