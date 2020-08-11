CW4 John Edward German, Sr. CHARLESTON - CW4 John Edward German, Sr. died on August 7, 2020. He is the widower of Mary Lee German. He is survived by his sons, John Edward German, Jr. and Frederick German (Domonique) and a host of other relatives and friends. A Walk Through viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
