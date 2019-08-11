JOHN EDWARD KEITT

In Loving Memory Of JOHN EDWARD KEITT February 7, 1953 - August 12, 2015 NEVER FORGOTTEN You'll never be forgotten That simply cannot be As long as I am living I'll carry you with me Safely tucked within my heart Your light will always shine A glowing ember never stilled Throughout the end of time No matter what the future brings, Or what may lie ahead I know that you will walk with me Along this path I tread. So rest my angel, be at peace And let your soul fly free When it's my time I'll join you there for eternity. Always missing you, Your loving wife, Rhonda &Family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 12, 2019
