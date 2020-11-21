John Edward (Eddie) Perry HUGER, SC - John Edward (Eddie) Perry of Huger, SC passed away November 6, 2020. Eddie was born April 8, 1975 in Charleston, SC son of Francis and Sandy Perry. Eddie turned over after only 3 days of age and never stopped going from that time on! Eddie loved animals, woodworking, surfing during a thunderstorm, jumping off the Ben Sawyer Bridge, his friends, family and his soulmate Jenny. Survivors include his parents, siblings, Matthew (Alexandra), Thomas and Alexis Perry. He also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to American Heart Association
