John Edward Syms, Jr. Charleston- John Edward Syms, Jr., 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Mary Loretta Almers Syms passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service and Burial will be private. John was born November 25, 1925 in Savannah, Georgia, son of the late John E. Syms, Sr., and Mary Eular Kirkland Bullock. John attended Murray Vocational Technical School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served in the Pacific 7th fleet until the end of WWII. After the U.S. Navy he worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for 41 years as a General Foreman in the Sheet Metal Shop #17. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Loretta Syms of Charleston, SC; daughter, Barbara Durant of Rockwood, TN; daughter, Mary Roudsari of Charleston, SC; son, James A. Syms of Rincon, GA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Kelly, Jeanette Martin, Irene King, and Joanne Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John E. Syms, III, daughter Catherine Goodwin, and brother, Leroy Syms. John was a life long member of Holy Comforter Lutheran Church and was very involved in the establishment of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John was a kind hearted man that cherished life and loved to tinker with things. He enjoyed sitting on his porch every morning smoking his pipe. He loved to have his children and grandchildren over for family time to sit together and share what was going on with each of their lives. John was a great listener, adviser and problem solver, especially helping his grandchildren with everyday problems. His legacy will live on through his family. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 1, 2019