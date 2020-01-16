|
John Edward "Tripp" Tabor III Charleston - John Edward "Tripp" Tabor III, 39, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 12, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 3:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial services will be held later in Bethany Cemetery. Tripp was born July 29, 1980 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Marie Doscher Tabor and the late John Edward Tabor. He was the grandson of the late Jack M. Doscher and Lena Mae Doscher. Tripp was a residential landscaper. He is survived by his mother, Marie Doscher Tabor of Charleston, SC; step-father, Chris Pelletier of KS; step-son, Seth Mitchell of Moncks Corner, SC; special friends, Candace and Tara Stone of Charleston, SC and Tonya Deese of Goose Creek, SC; and many more. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020