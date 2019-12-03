Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
10 Cunnington Avenue
Charleston, SC
View Map
More Obituaries for John Lockwood
John Ernest Lockwood

John Ernest Lockwood


1959 - 2019
John Ernest Lockwood Obituary
John Ernest Lockwood Hanahan - John Ernest Lockwood, 60, of Hanahan, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 1, 2019. His funeral service will be held graveside Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. John was born March 20, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Henry Whilden Lockwood and Gertrude Kessler Lockwood. He was an avid hunter and also had a great work ethic. He was a graduate of Cape Fear Community College and a retired concrete foreman. John is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Lee DeVane (John Camden DeVane) of Cross, SC; son, John Parker Lockwood of James Island, SC; brother, Henry W. Lockwood, Jr. (Ginger Lockwood) of Charleston, SC; two sisters: Nancy L. Stender (Conrad Stender) of Edisto Island, SC and Linda L. Martschink (Fred Martschink) of Charleston, SC; and one grandson, Rylin Tubbs. Memorials may be made to Charleston Recovery Center, 5060 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston, SC 29418. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
