|
|
John Ernest Lockwood Hanahan - The funeral service for John Ernest Lockwood will be held graveside Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Memorials may be made to Charleston Recovery Center, 5060 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston, SC 29418. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019