John F. McLaughlin III Hanahan - It is great sorrow to announce that John Francis McLaughlin III, 64, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 01, 2020. The relatives and friends of John Francis McLaughlin III are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King Street, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens on Ashley River Road. The family will receive friends between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM Monday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. John was born October 19, 1955 in Orangeburg SC, a son of the late Mae Jordan Dunson and Dr. John F. McLaughlin, Jr. He attended Ehrhardt Elementary School and graduated from Bamberg Ehrhardt High School in 1973. He worked for the State Newspaper, was an Athletic Trainer for the Football Team, earned Life Scout in Troop 610 BSA, and trekked Philmont Scout Ranch and the Tricentennial Wagon Train and hike. He represented Ehrhardt in the American Legion's Palmetto Boys State. He entered The Citadel in 1973, was a Cadet Corporal, Sergean and was a Bond Volunteer and Summerall Guard as well as an Honor Committee Representative. He graduated in 1977 with a BA in Political Science. John first worked for Raybestos of Manhattan in North Charleston, SC before moving to Premier Logistics Company, where he worked for 30 years before retiring last year. In 1982 he entered the US Air Force Reserve, attending Basic Training in Lackland AFB, then Technical School at Sheppard AFB. His specialty was Aircraft Maintenance and Readiness, supporting operations in the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (315 AMXS), the largest squadron in the USAF Reserve Command. He supported operations worldwide, deployed to Torrejon, Spain in Desert Shield/Storm, and to Incirlik, Turkey, supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. His 33 years of service included working on the C-141 and C-17 series of Aircraft for 33 years. He was also assigned as the Career Assistance Officer, a key Senior NCO position in the 315 AMXS, retiring in 2015. Among his numerous awards and decorations, personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. John enjoyed fishing, travel around the world, reading, technology innovation, but most of all his friends and family. John will be eternally remembered by his family and close friends at Premier Logistics and the 315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. John is preceded in Eternal Rest by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. John F. McLaughlin, Jr., his sister Carol Louise McLaughlin, and is survived by his two sisters: Marguerite "Pegi" White (Terry) and Elizabeth McLaughlin Hewitt (late Mr. Stephen C. Hewitt), his brother Preston McLaughlin (Michelle), and nephews Jason White, Preston White (Katie), Niece Jordan Hewitt Payne (Tommy), nephews Patrick McLaughlin, and Brendan McLaughlin. John is also survived by numerous cousins in Charleston, SC, Savannah, GA, Birmingham, AL and Columbus, GA. During John's Battle with cancer so many of you have provided prayers and support. We thank you for your friendship and prayers. "Eternal rest grant unto him, O'Lord; and let perpetual light shine upon him." "May he rest in Peace. Amen." "May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen." Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the of Charleston SC and the Air Force Aid Society, Charleston Air Force Base, or a . Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020