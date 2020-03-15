|
John F. Zomer Hanahan - John F. "Jack" Zomer, 84, of Hanahan, South Carolina, widower of Rosemarie A. Colyar Zomer, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan SC, 29410 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. Jack was born December 18, 1935 in Edwardsville, PA, a son of the late Joseph Zomer and Frances Kovaleski Zomer. He was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and also enjoyed spending time in his back yard around the pool. In 1998, Jack retired from Chemical Leaman Tank Lines, having driven more than two million safe miles. After a hard working life, he enjoyed his retirement, spending time traveling and being with his beloved Rose. He is survived by six children: John G. Zomer (Debra) of Yorba Linda, CA, Rosemarie Lawless (Robert J.), Kenneth J. Zomer (Cathy), both of Hanahan, SC, Dolores "Lori" Johnson (Mike) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Patrick W. Zomer (Kimberly) of Sarasota, FL, Valerie C. Barrineau (Scott) of Hanahan, SC; 12 grandchildren: Randall, Robert, Kristen, Erica, Caroline, Jamie, Anna, Jackson, Sarah, Daniel, Nicholas and Glen; eight great-grandchildren: Aiden, Eli, Noah, Chloe, Emerson, Owen, Micah, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; one daughter, Diane Zomer; sister, Frances Hafner and brother, Joseph Zomer, Jr. Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC, 29201.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020