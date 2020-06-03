John Francis Markham, Jr. N. Charleston - Mr. John Francis Markham, Jr., 98, surrounded by his loving family, entered into eternal life on June 2, 2020. John was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 11, 1921 to the late Delia Antoinette Francoeur Markham and the late John Francis Markham, Sr. He grew up in Pittsfield, graduating from Pittsfield High in 1939. John, a true and exemplary member of the Greatest Generation, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II from July 1941 to October 1945. During his service, he was stationed in Charleston, SC, where he met the love of his life, Mary Kathleen "Kitty" Jones. After the war, John brought his young family to Pittsfield, MA, where he returned to work for General Electric. A couple of years later, upon returning to Charleston, SC, John began a 41 year career working in civil service at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He and Kitty raised nine children in a wonderfully loving, faith-filled home. His life was a beautiful example of Christian witness for not only his family, but for friends, neighbors, and co-workers as well. As a devout Roman Catholic, John actively participated and supported parish life at St. John Catholic Church, where he served as a lector for nearly 50 years. Those who knew and loved John marveled at his complete humility and selflessness. His time, energy, thoughts, and actions were consistently dedicated to others, mostly his large family and his church. He had a strong sense of fairness and was a dependable moral compass. John was also a joyful man, who often sang and hummed around the house. He was quick-witted and loved jokes and pranks of all kinds. John was an avid sports fan and could rattle off football statistics like a newsman. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf into his eighties and nineties. An avid reader, John always had a stack of books at hand. He used to amaze his family by reciting poetry he learned during his school days. He took time with his family and enjoyed cookouts, sing-alongs, board/card games, and jigsaw puzzles. He had a great way with babies and the grandchildren all quickly took to the man lovingly called Pa Pa. Of all his admirable qualities, the quality that encompasses his nature is devotion. He was devoted to living a life that revered the Lord. He was devoted to his wife and honored their marriage vows daily throughout 72 years. He was devoted to his children, sacrificing for their benefit, teaching by example, and loving them unconditionally. John is predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Kathleen Jones Markham, his parents, siblings: Joseph Markham, Rita Markham Wick, Mary Markham Danylieko, and son-in-law Ricky Meitzler (Patty). John is survived and cherished by his children: Kathleen McNeal, Patricia "Patty" Meitzler, John Markham III (Gloria), Theresa Rountree (Claude), Joseph Markham, Thomas Markham, Charles "Tony" Markham (Lori), Kristen Middlebrooks (Jeff), and Delia Fabrizio (Gregg). He will also be dearly remembered by his 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandchild. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home (2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston 29405) from 6 -8PM on Friday, June 5, 2020. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00PM. In person attendance will be family only, but friends may join through zoom video, please see Stuhrs, Northwoods Chapel website for details. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. John Catholic Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.