John Francis Marrs Mt. Pleasant - John F. Marrs, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, beloved husband, father and grandfather entered into eternal rest after a long battle with cancer at the age of 87. Services will be announced at a later date. John was born in Peabody, MA, the son of the late Marie Brophy Marrs and the late John F. Marrs Sr. He leaves behind his wife, Ann of 63 years, his three sons, John Jr. (Lucinda), David, and Peter (Christina). In addition, he leaves five grandchildren, Megan, Leanna, Jake, Siobhan and Rory. John was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne and his brother, Leo and is survived by his sister, Louise and an army of loving nieces and nephews. John was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lynn, MA and Northeastern University. He served in the Navy during the Korean War where he was stationed as a communications expert. During his professional career he worked for the Xerox Corporation for 30 years in Rochester, NY, Stanford, CT and Cairo, Egypt. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 136 and the Post 10624 on the Isle of Palms. John was an avid golfer and worked as a starter at Wild Dunes for approximately 15 years. He was a die hard Boston Sports fan and found great joy coaching his sons in youth sports. He was a warm and loving person who had a quick wit and a big heart. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name, it may be made to the Christ Our King Catholic Church, Senior Ministries, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019