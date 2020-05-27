John Franklin Gainey Lieutenant Colonel USAF, Retired FT. WORTH, TX - John F. Gainey passed away May 24, 2020 at 7:20 pm. John was born July 10, 1942 to Thomas and Hazel Gainey in Darlington, SC. After graduating from the Citadel in 1964, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the US Air Force and assigned to navigator training at James Connally AFB in Waco. After further specialized training, he was assigned as a B-52 navigator. John spent most of his 25 year Air Force career as a B-52 navigator, radar navigator, instructor and Weapons System Trainer chief instructor. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed as a Tandy Computer Center manager, and then as Administrative Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Arlington for nine years. He was predeceased by Nina, his wife of 43 years. SURVIVORS: sister, Sarah Gainey of Charleston, SC, son Michael Gainey of Irving, daughter, Heather Chandler, grandson. Ryan, and granddaughter, Jordan, all of Ft. Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org. Service: Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2pm in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Burial to follow services. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.