John Game James Island - John Gilmore Game, 'Gil', passed on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Charleston, SC at the age of 76. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. John Gilmore Game are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. The son of Garnet Williams Game and Sarah Munn Game, Gil was born on November 11, 1943 in Florence, SC. Gil was the youngest of four children: Janice Nogales of Washington, Lynn Pope of Arizona, and the late Ann Martin of Charleston. Gil graduated from St. Andrew's High School in 1962 and the Citadel in 1966. Following Graduation, Gil entered the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant. Gil served Charleston as a Certified Public Accountant and business owner for over 40 years. He was a partner in Gamble, Givens & Moody, LLC, CPAs and Biddlecomb, Game & Wise, PC, CPAs. Gil was a long-time member of The Exchange Club of Charleston. Gil married Suzanne Sweeten on June 18, 1966 at Blessed Sacrament in Charleston SC. They had four sons, four grandchildren, and a great-grandchild due in April 2020. Gil enjoyed boating and football, especially cheering on James Island and The Citadel. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends from the Citadel '66 G Company. Gil is survived by his wife: Suzanne S. Game; four sons, John Gilmore Game, Jr. 'Jay', James Garnett Game, 'Jamey', Christopher Boyd Game, 'Chip', (Phoebe), and Dr. Bryan Andrew Game, 'Andy' (Stephanie); beloved Grandchildren Johnathan Brett Game (EmyKate), Justin Scott Game, Jana Game Morrow, (Tradd), and Sarah-Ellis Katherine Game. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the local Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 1122 Lady Street Suite 640 Columbia, SC 29201. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020