John George Kessler, III Saint George, SC - John George Kessler III, 59, passed away on October 19, 2020 at his residence in Saint George, SC. John was born on August 25, 1961 in Queens, New York. He worked in construction and later went to school to become a truck driver, where he would haul tankers. He is predeceased by his father, John George Kessler II, and his son, John George Kessler IV. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Kessler, who he has been married to over 40 years. His mother, Penny G. Kessler and siblings, Daniel Kessler from Summerville and Robin Barnes from Louisiana. Son, Gregg Kessler (Wendi ) and step-daughter, Glenda Marshall both from Summerville. He was blessed to have so many grandchildren. Angela Lafayette, Cole Marshall, John Kessler V, Jason Kessler, Jennifer Kessler, Jessica Kessler, Juliet Kessler, Jacelyn Kessler, Michaela Tomaszek, Gregg Kessler II, Noah Kessler, Jaxon Kessler and one great- grandson Dalen Flint. John enjoyed fishing , riding his mothercycle and working on his vehicles. He enjoyed driving the truck over the road and meeting new people. He had so many stories to tell. The one thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his family as much as he could. He will always be in our hearts and missed by many. Services will be at The Serenity Mortuary, 740 N. Gum Street, Summerville, SC. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL GATHERING. After the memorial gathering everyone is invited back to his son, Gregg's House around 6:00 for another memorial gathering. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
