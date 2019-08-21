John Gladden James Island - Mr. John Deleston Gladden, 76, of James Island, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mr. Gladden was the father of, Jolita Gladden, Johnathan Gladden, Tammy Williams and Shane Lawton;Mr. Gladden was a retired fiberglass finisher with Renken Boats. The family will receive friends at: 1122 Lemon Tree Rd., James Island, SC. Funeral services details will be announced later. Condolences may be sent to the Gladden family at: www.pasleysmortuary.com. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville Charleston, SC. (843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 22, 2019