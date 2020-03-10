|
|
John Goss, Jr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Goss, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Goss is survived by his wife, Delores Goss; daughters, Theta Washington, Latrice Scott and Vinoda Goss; son, Norman (Porsche) Sheares; sister, Mary Lee Palmer; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Carlene Goss; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Cordrey Goss. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020