Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Graham Altman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Graham Altman, IV CHARLESTON - John Graham Altman IV passed away July 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born to John Graham Altman III and Loretta Altman Rivers in Columbia , S.C. on October 27, 1957. He grew up and lived in Charleston and was a very proud Charlestonian and American. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents Graham and Thelma Altman, and Harley and Leila Wood, and also his niece, Alex Altman. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Rivers, his two brothers, David and Bartlett Altman, his sister, Terri Neal ( Rusty), niece Shelley Neal Wall (Jacob), and a nephew, James Bartlett Altman. John was a member of John Wesley Methodist Church. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School. He was known to his family and friends as a man of great intellect and was a well sought out commodity by many trivia players. He was an avid Gamecock fan and he loved gathering around with family and friends to watch or listen to a game whenever possible. John's family invite any who wish to join us as we remember and honor John, to do so on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00. We will be meeting at the Simplicity Funeral Chapel, located at 7445 Pepperhill Parkway, N. Charleston S.C. Visit our guestbook at



John Graham Altman, IV CHARLESTON - John Graham Altman IV passed away July 3, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born to John Graham Altman III and Loretta Altman Rivers in Columbia , S.C. on October 27, 1957. He grew up and lived in Charleston and was a very proud Charlestonian and American. He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents Graham and Thelma Altman, and Harley and Leila Wood, and also his niece, Alex Altman. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Rivers, his two brothers, David and Bartlett Altman, his sister, Terri Neal ( Rusty), niece Shelley Neal Wall (Jacob), and a nephew, James Bartlett Altman. John was a member of John Wesley Methodist Church. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School. He was known to his family and friends as a man of great intellect and was a well sought out commodity by many trivia players. He was an avid Gamecock fan and he loved gathering around with family and friends to watch or listen to a game whenever possible. John's family invite any who wish to join us as we remember and honor John, to do so on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00. We will be meeting at the Simplicity Funeral Chapel, located at 7445 Pepperhill Parkway, N. Charleston S.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close