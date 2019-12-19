|
In Loving Memory Of JOHN H. CAPERS Jan. 5, 1944 ~ Dec. 20, 2016 I Thought of You I thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday And days before that, too. I think of you in silence I often speak your name all I have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake With which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping; I have you in my heart. Sadly missed by your wife, Millie Capers; children, Natisha C. Howard (Micheal), John A. Capers, Anthony J. Washington, Sister, Brother, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019