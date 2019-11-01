Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
John H. Davis Obituary
John H. Davis Mt. Pleasant - Mr. John H. Davis, entered into eternal rest on October 23, 2019. Residence: 1669 Nantahala Blvd. Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Davis is the widower of Mrs. Izalee C. Davis,; son of the late Mr. Charlie Davis and Mrs. Cela Johnson; father of Ms. Cynthia Davis, Michael Davis, Ms. Theodesa Lyles and Ms. Inez Cooper, the late Mr. James Davis and Ms. Margie Davis; brother of the late, Mr. Williard, Jack and Barto Davis, Ms. Mary Ann Butler and Ms. Annie Lou Taylor. Mr. Davis was a Sandblaster, he was 89 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Hwy 17 North Awendaw ,SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019
