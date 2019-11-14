John H. Frasier WADMALAW ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. John H. Frasier are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 2:00 Pm in New Bethlehem Baptist Church. 1945 Liberia Rd., Wadmalaw Island, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4pm-7pm Friday. Interment will follow in Salem Baptist Church cemetery. Mr. Frasier will lie in state at the church Saturday at 1PM until the hour of service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019