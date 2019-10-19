Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Haibel Laplante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Haibel Laplante JOHNS ISLAND - John Haibel Laplante, 40, of Johns Island, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. John leaves behind his daughters, Inabnit (Illy) Laplante (3) and Haibel (Belle) Laplante (10 months) and estranged wife; father, Mitch Laplante of Kiawah Island; mother, Pat Laplante of North Attleboro, MA; sister, Marianne Scarlata, brother-in-law, Emre Scarlata, niece, Elise Scarlata and nephew Pierpont Scarlata all of Johns Island; brother, Peter Laplante and sister-in-law Deandra Laplante both of Los Angeles. John was part of a large extended family as well and leaves behind fifteen aunts and uncles and twenty first cousins. Born on July the Fourth in 1979, John came into the world as fireworks lit up the sky. As a young boy, he innocently misunderstood the fanfare of the nation's birthday for a celebration devoted to his own day of birth. He even spent the first few years of his life proudly believing the United States flag was his personal birthday flag. While he did grow to understand the true meaning of the country's flag and cause for fireworks on the Fourth, he never did lose that magical and childlike sense of wonderment, excitement, and enthusiasm. John attended Bishop England High School (class of '97), Catawba University, Oklahoma State University, and College of Charleston. After working numerous jobs in construction management, he partnered with his father in business and flourished as a project manager and developer, overseeing the construction of numerous custom homes on Kiawah Island and Johns Island and being an integral part in the development of communities on Kiawah Island, Johns Island, and in Ohio. John was a natural athlete having played basketball and golf avidly. He achieved many a golfers' dream by making a hole-in-one during tournament play. John was a teacher and a student; always willing to patiently explain what he knew, yet passionately in a constant pursuit of learning. He was a lover of history, movies, and reading (especially Dan Brown books). John, a wizard in the kitchen, found pleasure in cooking for family and friends and often hosted dinners at his home. An outdoor enthusiast, John felt at home on the water, and was the most at peace when in the mountains at his family's cabin in North Carolina. Whether outside or in the comfort of his living room, John relished a roaring fire. He frequently ran his AC at the lowest temperature in order to indulge in the ambience of a burning fire year round. John had a particular soft spot for animals, especially his dogs. Rather than allowing a pet to be surrendered, he would take it in and he could not leave an animal shelter without bringing a new friend home. By far John's biggest love was his family and friends. He made friends easily and cherished many friendships that exceeded 25 years. He was generous and loyal to fault and an innate and strong desire to take care of everyone he loved drove him in life. Without a doubt, the biggest loves of his life and his greatest sources of pride and joy were his two daughters who he affectionately referred to as "Pie Pie" and "Boom Boom". John's wonderful and ever present sense of humor will be sorely missed. He had the unique ability of recounting even the most mundane situation with hysterical description. He must have manufactured multiple millions of belly wrenching laughs in his short life time. A big, sensitive heart with soulful eyes, John, a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and all around stand up man with a larger-than-life personality will never be forgotten, as he is loved and cherished by many. A celebration of life will be held in December for family and friends. Visit our guestbook at



