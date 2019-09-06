John Hart

Obituary
John Hart Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Hart are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 3:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. Elder Daniel B. Green, Officiating. Interment will follow in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 6pm-8pm at the mortuary. Mr. Hart leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Mrs. Estelle G. Hart; step-children, Marian L. Smalls (Leroy), Edna Green (Nathaniel), James Simmons (Mary) and Bilal Raheem (the late Blanche); Siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
