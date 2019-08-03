Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
1061 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC
John Henry Albers


1926 - 2019
John Henry Albers Charleston - John Henry Albers, 93, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1926 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Madelene Schrage and John Albers. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Member of the Church of the Nativity for 54 years, member of VFW Post 445, member of Fleet Reserve Assn. (FRA). Served in the United States Navy for 21 years. Retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Went on to serve the government in Civil Service at the Charleston Naval Base as a Nuclear Supply Supervisor before retiring. He was a World War II and Korean veteran. Besides his wife Helen of 71 years, John is survived by his son, John C Albers (Raye), two grandsons, John H Albers (Whitney) and Mark C Albers (Rebecca), four great-grandchildren, Garrett, Sydney, Kaitlyn and Dylan. Also his sister, Carolyn Hess and several nieces and nephews. John's hobbies were avid golfer, played at Charleston Municipal Golf course where he was a member for over 50 years. He loved bowling. Bowled at the Knights-of Columbus on Calhoun Street for several years. Loved repairing golf clubs for family and friends. During his younger years played baseball for the US Navy. The family will receive friends on August 5, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, James Island,SC 29412. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on August 6, 2019 at Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Church of the Nativity Life Center Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 4, 2019
