John Henry Brown JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. John Henry Brown will celebrate his life with a Celebration Of Life service on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave, North Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Wednesday from 4pm-6pm. Mr. Brown leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Laura Brown; son, John Brown Jr; grandchildren, John Brown III, Jaya Brown, Cole Turner, Saderris Turner, Sandonnis Turner and Amaurle Campbell; stepchildren, Trevino Turner and Saderris Turner; siblings, Shirley Williams, Gwendolyn Moore (Sanford Sr.) and Renea Bligen (Mark); aunt, Louise Brown; special cousin, Genenieve Gibbs; four sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
