Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Wesley UM Church
446 Meeting St
View Map
John Henry Coaxum


1923 - 2020
John Henry Coaxum Obituary
John Henry Coaxum Charleston - Mr. John Henry Coaxum, 96, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Residence: 1525 Westmoreland Ave., Charleston, SC 29412. The relatives and friends of Mr. Coaxum are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 12 NOON at Wesley UM Church 446 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: St. James Methodist Church, 1139 Main Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Mr. Coaxum is survived by his children, Mr. Kenneth Coaxum, Ms. Synovia White (Sammie), Mr. Phyluis Johnson, Mr. Anthony Coaxum (Margarita), and Mr. Samuel Coaxum (Elinor). Viewing will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Coaxum is a Retired Federal Civil Service of Charleston Naval Shipyard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street, Charleston SC 29403(843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
