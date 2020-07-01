John Henry Fowlkes Charleston - John Henry Fowlkes, 84, of Charleston, SC, husband of the late Marguerite Delores Schmonsees Fowlkes, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. John was born on April 22, 1936 in Meherrin, Virginia. He was a son of the late Wharey Lenoid Fowlkes and the late Bessie Spencer Fowlkes. He was a System Designer with Southern Bell. He received the Distinquished Flying Cross during his service in Vietnam. He went on to receive 4 Air Medals and served for 22 years as a Fighter Pilot (Carrier Pilot) in the US Navy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father and awesome grandpa "Bompie". He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Fowlkes Davis, granddaughter, Alexandria Bryanne Davis, both of Charleston, SC and a brother, Reginald Fowlkes. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
