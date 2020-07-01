1/
John Henry Fowlkes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Fowlkes Charleston - John Henry Fowlkes, 84, of Charleston, SC, husband of the late Marguerite Delores Schmonsees Fowlkes, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020. John was born on April 22, 1936 in Meherrin, Virginia. He was a son of the late Wharey Lenoid Fowlkes and the late Bessie Spencer Fowlkes. He was a System Designer with Southern Bell. He received the Distinquished Flying Cross during his service in Vietnam. He went on to receive 4 Air Medals and served for 22 years as a Fighter Pilot (Carrier Pilot) in the US Navy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, wonderful father and awesome grandpa "Bompie". He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Fowlkes Davis, granddaughter, Alexandria Bryanne Davis, both of Charleston, SC and a brother, Reginald Fowlkes. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Ave, Charleston, SC 29405. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved